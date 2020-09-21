iOS 14 Widgets Offer iPhone Users Creative Home Screen Ideas

In iOS 14, Apple introduced ‌the concept of Home Screen‌ widgets, which provide information from apps at a glance. Widgets can be pinned to the Home Screen in various spots and sizes, allowing for many different layouts.

Despite the relative lack of 3rd party widgets at launch, iOS users around the world have been busy customizing their home screens and sharing their work with others.

(Besides using iOS 14 Widgets, Twitter user Ben Zhu also used Shortcuts to change the look of the icons in the screenshot above.)

On Twitter, the hashtag #iOS14HomeScreen started trending this weekend with users showing off their latest creations. followers also shared their creations on Twitter and in this forum thread.

Some bigger brands have already released widget support, including IMDB, Google, and Twitch. Spotify is notably absent from the early supporting apps, though TuneTrack already offers Spotify “Playing Now” widget support in the meanwhile.

Widgetsmith

One of the early Widget apps that has seen a lot of popularity is Widgetsmith [Free] which offers the ability to create widgets alongside styling customizations. Widgetsmith allows you to create customized small, medium or large widgets with Time, Date, Photos, Custom Text, Upcoming Events, Reminders, and Health and Activity. Widgetsmith also offers Weather and Tide widgets as part of their premium subscription package which costs $1.99/month or $19.99/year.

The flexibility of the tool has made it popular with iOS 14 Home Screen screenshots that have been circulating around the web. Taken to the extreme, you can see highly stylized home screens:

ColorWidgets

Another popular choice we’ve seen is ColorWidgets [Free] which offers a free Time and Battery widget with a lot of colorful styles. Some premium styles are also offered for a $3.99 one time purchase.

Weather Widgets

Weather is a popular widget type that has already seen a number of supporting apps. There are certainly more that we missed, but notably, Apple’s own Dark Sky doesn’t have widget support yet.

Other Widgets

Beyond that, there are a number of early widgets that we’ve run across, and here is a short list.

Fitness and Nutrition Widgets

Fitbod – Workout tracking. Free with IAP

– Workout tracking. Free with IAP FoodNoms – Food and calorie tracking. Free with IAP

– Food and calorie tracking. Free with IAP Streaks – Forming habits on a daily basis. $4.99

– Forming habits on a daily basis. $4.99 Zones – Workout tracking. Free with IAP

– Workout tracking. Free with IAP Hour Blocks – Dayplanner that shows you what’s next. $3.99

Finance Widgets

Travel Widgets

We will continue to cover notable Widgets as they are released. For a deeper dive, please visit our Twitter thread where we asked for widget recommendations and follow along in the 3rd Party Widgets Thread in our iOS 14 forum.