Inside pictures and videos from Kareena Kapoor Khan 40th birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood. She has given us some iconic characters and people love her for her effortless acting skills. Not just that, her style and the way she carries herself has endeared her to millions around the country. The actress turns 40 today, a milestone indeed. She brought in her birthday with her family last night. A,nbsp; get together was held at her residence, with her husband Saif Ali Khan by her side.
Also present at the party were Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Zahaan Prithviraj Kapoor and more people from the Kapoor family. Kareena was seen posing with the two-tier cake that was personalised for her big day. Take a look at the pictures below…
#KarismaKapoor,rsquo;s caption for #KareenaKapoorKhan pretty much sums it all up.