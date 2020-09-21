‘Insecure’ Star Christina Elmore Expecting Child With Husband Ryan Duke

Instagram

Fans learn of the actress’ pregnancy when her ‘Insecure’ co-star, Issa Rae, shares on Instagram Stories a video of Christina showing off her baby bump in a black gown.

Congratulations are in order for Christina Elmore and her husband Ryan Duke. It appears the happy couple is expecting their second child together as the “Insecure” actress flaunted her baby bump while attending the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20.

Even though Christina did not make any posts about her Emmys attendance, fans learned of her pregnancy through Issa Rae‘s Instagram Stories feed. Her co-star was filming other celebs in what appeared to be a football field before the camera panned to show Christina in a black gown as her baby bump was full on display.

Considering that Christina has yet to say anything about her pregnancy, further details about her unborn baby, such as the gender and when she is due, are still unknown.

Her unborn baby will be her second child with Ryan Duke, with whom she also shares a son named Silas Wilde Duke. While the actress is generally private when it comes to her personal life, she previously opened up about motherhood during quarantine in an interview. Speaking to Shar Jossell, Christina said, “I already spend a lot of time at home, because I work for a few months out of the year and then I don’t work. Half of the year, I’m a stay-at-home mom, and that’s what my life normally looks like.”

“Going into the quarantine, I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be fine. This is basically like my normal life.’ I was wrong. That time together and time apart is so important for any relationship, including with your child. Kids sometimes have a hard time with transition,” she added. “Even just transitioning from one fun thing to another fun thing can feel really unsettling for them.”

Fortunately for her, his son managed to get over the transition period well over time. “Now, several weeks in, we’ve found a new groove and he’s more used to this,” she said.