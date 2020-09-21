Insecure Star Christina Elmore Expecting Baby w/ White Husband! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Congratulations are in order for Insecure star Christina Elmore and her husband Ryan Duke, who is Caucasian. can confirm that the happy couple are expecting their second child together.

The “Insecure” actress flaunted her baby bump while attending the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20.

Even though Christina did not make any posts about her Emmys attendance, (and fans) learned of her pregnancy through Issa Rae’s Instagram Stories feed. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR