Industrial bleach being sold online as COVID cure| COVID-19 myths debunked

Industrial bleach typically used in hospital disinfectants is being touted by online shoppers as a “miracle cure” for COVID-19 , despite global authorities saying it could cause severe health ramifications .

Chlorine dioxide solutions are being sold on the US Amazon platform under the name NatriChlor.

Sellers have dubbed the bleach as a “water purification treatment” and include legal disclaimers that the liquid is “not marketed for internal use”, a Guardian report says.

Amazon customers who have reviewed the products claim it has helped eliminate personal health ailments such as coughs and sore throats.

Despite that, the World Health Organisation warned earlier this year that ingesting bleach in a bid to overcome COVID-19 can cause severe reactions such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and symptoms of severe dehydration.

It comes after the WHO debunked a list of myths this year that have surfaced during the coronavirus pandemic.

It advises the public to keep up to date with accurate information about COVID-19 through the Department of Health and the World Health Organisation websites.

COVID-19 cannot be transmitted across radio waves or mobile networks, such as the 5G network. (Nine – Craig Abraham )

Do 5G mobile networks help spread coronavirus?

No, viruses – including COVID-19 – cannot travel from person to person via radio waves or mobile networks.

The World Health Organisation also noted the virus has been spreading in many countries that do not have access to 5G networks.

Does weather and climate affect the virus?

No. The WHO says there is currently no evidence to suggest colder weather can kill COVID-19.

It can also spread in warmer and humid climates where social distancing and effective hygiene management are the best ways of keeping yourself safe.

Does holding your breath for 10 seconds mean you’re not infected?

A viral trend arose early in the pandemic that suggested that if a person could hold their breath for 10 seconds or more without feeling the need to cough or any discomfort, they were not infected by COVID-19.

The WHO has rubbished that claim, saying the trend is dangerous and the only true way of knowing if you have coronavirus is to monitor known symptoms such as a dry cough, tiredness and fever, or by being tested.

What about hydroxychloroquine?

Global doctors, including those at the WHO, have said global trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine have shown it does not have clinical benefits in the fight against COVID-19.

“Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, a treatment for malaria, lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis, has been under study as a possible treatment for COVID-19,” the WHO says.

Global doctors, including those at the WHO, have said global trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine have shown it does not have clinical benefits in the fight against COVID-19. (AP/AAP)

“Current data shows that this drug does not reduce deaths among hospitalised COVID-19 patients, nor help people with moderate disease.”

Will wearing a face mask reduce a person’s oxygen intake?

No. Wearing surgical face masks as a protection against COVID-19 does not increase the risk of carbon dioxide intoxication or decrease the amount of oxygen a person can breathe in.

Does rinsing your nose with saline stop COVID-19?

After reports surfaced that people were washing their noses with saline in the hope it would fight off the virus, the WHO has said the measure is not based in fact and there is no evidence to suggest it works.

“There is some limited evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline can help people recover more quickly from the common cold. However, regularly rinsing the nose has not been shown to prevent respiratory infections,” the WHO said.

Lab director John Thomas holds up a tube of sterile saline that samples from COVID-19 tests are placed in. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP) (AP/AAP)

Can shoes spread coronavirus?

The WHO has not denied shoes may be capable of spreading traces of COVID-19, but says the likelihood of an infection transmission coming directly from a person’s shoes is very low.

“As a precautionary measure, particularly in homes where infants and small children crawl or play on floors, consider leaving your shoes at the entrance of your home,” the WHO said.

“This will help prevent contact with dirt or any waste that could be carried on the soles of shoes.”

Will taking a hot bath prevent me from getting coronavirus?

No, taking a hot bath will not prevent you from contracting coronavirus.

“Your normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower,” WHO said in a statement.

“Actually, taking a hot bath with extremely hot water can be harmful, as it can burn you.”

Can coronavirus be transmitted through mosquito bites?

WHO has confirmed that there is no information or scientific evidence to suggest that mosquitoes can transmit coronavirus.

“COVID-19 is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose,” WHO said.

The WHO has said there is no evidence to suggest mosquitoes or houseflies can spread COVID-19.. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP) (AP/AAP)

Are hand dryers effective in killing the new coronavirus?

No, hand-dryers alone are not effective in killing COVID-19.

WHO advises that after cleaning your hands, you should dry them thoroughly using a paper towels or a warm air dryer.

A fake coronavirus text, designed to steal people’s bank details, is circulating, the government has warned.

“You’ve received a new message regarding the COVID-19 safetyline symptoms and when to get tested in your geographical area,” the message reads.

Scamwatch and the Australian CyberCrime Security Centre has confirmed the text message is not real.

The message directs to a website link which seems legitimate, www.covid-19-info, however it’s not.

If the user clicks through it could lead to sensitive information such as bank details being stolen.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today warned against such information. He also urged people not to pay attention to “gossip” on social media.

“It is disappointing that we would have to try to refute and correct a lot of the information that is out there,” he said.

“It’s not real. It’s gossip and nonsense in most cases and it’s important that we report the facts in this.”

Can bleach cure coronavirus?

Thousands of people are being told they can cure coronavirus by rinsing their mouth with bleach – a claim that has been strenuously debunked by the World Health Organisation.

Prominent YouTuber Jordan Sather tweeted to his 120,000 followers that there was a “miracle mineral solution” to coronavirus, which involves gargling bleach.

“Not only is chlorine dioxide an effective cancer cell killer, it can wipe out coronavirus too,” he wrote.

“Big Pharma(cies) want you ignorant.”

The WHO says accurate information for how to better protect yourself from the virus is available on its website.

This is not the only dangerous “cure” that has been spread on social media platforms.

Can cocaine stop coronavirus?

“No, cocaine does NOT protect against COVID19,” France’s Ministry of Solidarity and Health tweeted.

“It is an addictive drug causing serious adverse effects and harmful to the health of people.”

It’s the most outlandish in a series of tweets the French government has been issuing to battle disinformation around the spread of coronavirus.

Another myth the Ministry tackled was a rumour circulating that rubbing alcohol would protect the skin from infection.

Does alcohol rub stop coronavirus?

“No, spraying alcohol or chlorine will not kill viruses (which have already entered your body),” the Ministry tweeted.

“Spraying these substances may be harmful to the mucous membranes and clothing.”

No, cocaine will not immunise you from contracting COVID-19. (iStock)

Another myth was an online-based rumour that use of hand sanitisers contributed to cancer.

“No, disinfectant hand gel does not promote cancer,” the tweet opened.

“No carcinogenic, reprotoxic or neurotoxic risk has been identified.”

Can bank notes spread coronavirus?

Other myths busted included: coronavirus cannot be transmitted via mosquito bites, and the risk of contracting COVID-19 via credit cards and banknotes is very small.

Here’s other myths that have been busted by the World Health Organisation:

Are people buying condoms to protect their fingers from coronavirus infection?

Several sources have claimed that shops are running out of condoms as people use them to protect their fingers when pressing public buttons or touching common property like handrails.

Durex Singapore shared these tongue-in-cheek images. (Durex Singapore)

The myth stems from a Durex Singapore social media post, who jokingly suggested people purchase their latex condoms for one-use button pushing.

“Here’s an idea a fan of ours gave to us, so we thought it would be good to do a step-by-step on how you can stay protected with Durex,” read the post.

A Twitter user shared this image of an empty condom rack in a Singapore shop. (Twitter)

After some followers began taking it seriously, Durex Singapore hastily deleted the post.

Will hand dryers will kill the virus?

The short answer is no, hand dryers will not kill it. WHO recommends frequently washing your hands with alcohol-based hand rub, or washing them with soap and water then drying them thoroughly with paper towels or a warm air dryer.

Do ultraviolet disinfection lamps kill the virus?

Again, no. WHO recommends avoiding UV lamps all together as their radiation can cause skin irritation.

Ultraviolet disinfection lamps have not been shown to be effective against coronavirus. (World Health Organisation)

To date, coronavirus – which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan – has no vaccine. (AP)

Are thermal scanners effective at detecting people infected with the virus?

While thermal scanners are effective at catching those with fevers, they cannot detect people who are infected but are not yet sick.

This is because it can take 2-10 days for someone infected with the new coronavirus to become sick and develop a fever.

While garlic has some antimicrobial properties, it will have no effect on preventing coronavirus infection. (AAP)

Is it safe to receive packages from China?

Yes, the coronavirus can’t survive long on objects such as letters or packages.

Can pets spread the coronavirus?

WHO believes there is no evidence to suggest pets can be infected with the virus. However it is recommended people still wash their hands after contact with pets as they can carry bacteria which can be transferred to humans.

The global spread of coronavirus. (Graphic: Tara Blancato)

Is there a vaccine which can protect me from the virus?

No, unfortunately as the virus is new there is no vaccine which will protect you. However, WHO highly recommends vaccinating yourself against illnesses such as pneumonia regardless to protect your own health.

Does mouthwash or nasal spray help prevent infection from the virus?

No. Saline spray can help you recover from the common cold quicker, and mouthwash will eliminate bacteria in your mouth for a few minutes. But neither will have any effect on your immunity to the bug.

Can eating garlic help prevent me from getting infected?

No. WHO states while garlic has some antimicrobial properties, it will have no effect.

Can I use sesame oil to kill the virus?

No. WHO states the chemical disinfectants proven to kill the virus are bleach/chlorine-based disinfectants, ether solvents, 75 per cent ethanol, peracetic acid and chloroform. However they strongly point out these chemicals are to be used on surfaces only, and to never put these chemicals on your skin or under your nose as it will have no impact on the virus and is highly dangerous.

How does coronavirus affect the body? (Graphic: Tara Blancato)

Are older people are more likely to be infected?

While people of all ages can be infected, it has been confirmed older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions are more likely to become severely ill if infected. WHO advised people of all ages to take steps to protect themselves from the virus.

Are antibiotics effective in treating the virus?

No, as the new coronavirus is a virus and not a bacteria, antibiotics can’t be used to treat it.

Are there any medicines to treat or prevent the virus?

At the moment the answer is no, but WHO states they are working to help “accelerate research and development efforts with a range of partners.

Viral jokes prompt official responses

No, the currently-unused Wembley Stadium in London is not being used to cook the world’s biggest lasagne.

But the Football Association in the UK was forced to issue a statement denying the bizarre claim after a WhatsApp voice clip went viral.

A UK man sent the joke voice clip to a group of his soccer-playing friends, purporting to claim that his sister’s boyfriend’s brother worked for the Ministry of Defence and had given him the inside scoop.

“One of the things that they’re doing to prepare … is building a massive lasagne. At the moment, as we speak, they’re building the massive lasagne sheets,” he said.

“They’re putting the underground heating at Wembley on, that’s going to bake the lasagne, and then they’re putting the roof across and that’s going to recreate the oven, and then what they’re going to do is lift it up with drones and cut off little portions and drop it off to people’s houses.”

Wembley Stadium in London is not being used to cook the world’s biggest lasagne. (Getty)

But as clip creator Billy McLean told the Guardian , he was shocked when his joke – intended for just some of his mates – went viral around the UK.

It’s unclear how many people, if any, took the absurd joke at face value, but the clip became widespread enough to prompt an official response.

The Football Association confirmed it had heard about the clip, but took the extra step of denying that there were plans to turn the stadium into a gigantic lasagne oven.

Other fake social media posts – which may be more believable in concept – have also tricked the pubic during the coronavirus panic.

National Geographic confirmed that reports of swans and dolphins in the newly-clear Venice canals were fake .

The marine misinformation stemmed from the true fact that water in the canals is clearer due to decreased boat activity.