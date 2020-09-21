Indians won’t have Terry Francona through at least Thursday

As Paul Hoynes wrote for Cleveland.com, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona won’t rejoin the club through the team’s midweek series against the Chicago White Sox. It remains unknown if the 61-year-old will manage Cleveland for a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates or the playoffs.

Cleveland began Monday holding a postseason magic number of two, meaning the Tribe could clinch a playoff berth by the end of the night.

Francona missed a portion of the pandemic-shortened campaign in early August due to a gastrointestinal issue that has reportedly bothered him for nearly a year. He left the Indians again after an Aug. 16 game against the Detroit Tigers and eventually underwent an operation related to a blood-clot issue.

It’s believed Francona’s health problems aren’t linked with the coronavirus pandemic.

First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. has served as Cleveland’s interim manager throughout Francona’s absences. The Indians are 21-18 under Alomar ahead of Monday’s series opener against the White Sox and would earn a playoff spot with a win over Chicago coupled with the Houston Astros defeating the Seattle Mariners later on Monday evening.