Hyundai Motor, South Korean union agrees to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years By

© . The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen on a steering wheel of a all-new Sonata sedan on display at the company’s headquarters in Seoul
SEOUL () – Hyundai Motor (KS:) and its South Korean union reached a tentative deal to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years this year, an internal message distributed to union members showed on Monday.
The deal is subject to a vote by union members on Sept 25.
South Korea’s Hyundai, which together with sister company Kia Motors (KS:), is the world’s fifth-largest automaker, said its global retail sales fell 33% in the second quarter, and flagged that the pace of recovery will be slow due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
