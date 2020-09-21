Hyundai Motor, South Korean union agrees to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years By

Matilda Coleman
The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen on a steering wheel of a all-new Sonata sedan on display at the company's headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL () – Hyundai Motor (KS:) and its South Korean union reached a tentative deal to freeze wages for the first time in 11 years this year, an internal message distributed to union members showed on Monday.

The deal is subject to a vote by union members on Sept 25.

South Korea’s Hyundai, which together with sister company Kia Motors (KS:), is the world’s fifth-largest automaker, said its global retail sales fell 33% in the second quarter, and flagged that the pace of recovery will be slow due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

