How the Beirut explosion was a government failure

On August 4, 2020, a massive explosion rocked the port of Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon. A fire had erupted in a warehouse that stored 2,700 metric tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical. The result was one of the largest accidental explosions in history. More than 200 people died and thousands were wounded.

The problem though, is it was just the latest catastrophe to occur in Lebanon. Over the past few years the country’s economic has collapsed. The currency has fallen nearly 80 percent in value and unemployment is surging. Thousands of Lebanese have taken to the streets to demand an end to government corruption.

Watch this episode of Vox Atlas to understand what the explosion means for Lebanon and why the government is to blame.

