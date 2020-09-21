Hilary Duff Has the Best Reaction to Matthew Koma’s Butt Tattoo

As for her husband Matthew, Hilary was quick to call the musician a “good partner.”

“We are doing great, and he’s the best,” she said. “He is so sweet. He has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He’s been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone. But I’m home all day. So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me.”

“Literally, none of my friends say that they have the same thing going on in their household,” Hilary continued. “So, I’m really grateful he’s super involved.”