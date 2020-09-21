Higher-seeded team will receive World Series ‘home-field advantage’

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) confirmed on Monday that the highest seed playing in the World Series will serve as the “home team” and receive the final at-bats in Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, Games 6 and 7.

Per an agreement between the league and MLB Players Association, this year’s World Series will occur at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home ballpark of the Texas Rangers, to limit travel between clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike in previous seasons where teams would play in-market World Series games, a higher seed that has fewer wins than a lower-seeded opponent will get “home-field advantage” for this year’s Fall Classic. In a situation where the World Series clubs possess the same seed, the home team will be determined by regular-season winning percentage.

MLB expanded the playoffs to 16 teams for the pandemic-shortened 60-game campaign. Higher seeds will host lower-seeded opponents for all necessary games of three-game tilts in the opening round of the postseason.

American League Division Series teams will move to bubble sites in Los Angeles and San Diego, while National League Division Series sides will relocate to temporary hubs in Houston and Arlington. The AL Championship Series will be in San Diego and the NL Championship Series in Arlington.

Higher seeds in those matchups will hold home-field advantage under standard final at-bat rules.