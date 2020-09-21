Here’s what made Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday celebrations unique

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday last night and even though it wasn’t the usual grand affair with Bollywood stars joining in on the celebrations, we’re sure that the diva had quite a blast.

Several photos from the get together surfaced online thanks to Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor.



However, what really caught our attention was the unique cake. The cake had 3 tiers with the words, “Fabulous at 40” written on it with cream. Not only that, the cake even had a miniature version of the actress sporting a red gown symbolizing the diva’s glamorous side. Take a look at the picture below.