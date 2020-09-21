Here’s What Happened at Emmys Host Jimmy Kimmel’s Zoom After-Party

No Emmys would be complete without an after-party. And, in 2020, that means a Zoom after-party.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the annual ceremony unfolded for the first time virtually while Jimmy Kimmel steered the show as host from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. After the final award of the night was handed out remotely to Succession for Outstanding Drama Series, the late-show host concluded the event by inviting anyone watching to a virtual after-party.

“Congratulations to all the winners tonight, to all the nominees and I’ll see you all at the sad Zoom after-party,” he told viewers. “Meeting ID 4599567155. Stay safe. Please vote and baba booey.”

While it would not have been out of the question for Kimmel to just be making one final joke to end the night, as many intrigued fans soon learned, he wasn’t kidding about the Zoom festivities. Though, after entering the ID Kimmel shared, some came across another window requesting a password.

As one fan explained after attempting, “I tried logging into the emmys zoom after party and it had a passcode dammit.”