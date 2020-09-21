Here’s the winners’ list of the Emmy Awards 2020



The Emmy Awards 2020 marks the beginning of Hollywood’s first major show in the times of Covid. The event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at an empty theatre in Los Angeles with cutouts of the nominees placed in the audience. This year shows like Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchman were major winners. While Schitt’s Creek created a record of most number of wins in a single season by taking home 7 trophies, Succession and Watchman both won 4 trophies each. A big congratulation to all the winners. Here’s the full list of winners, take a look…







Drama Series: Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Limited Series: Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Unorthodox

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series: Watchmen

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Watchmen



Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Television Movie: Bad Education