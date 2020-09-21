Here’s the winners’ list of the Emmy Awards 2020

The Emmy Awards 2020 marks the beginning of Hollywood’s first major show in the times of Covid. The event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at an empty theatre in Los Angeles with cutouts of the nominees placed in the audience. This year shows like Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchman were major winners. While Schitt’s Creek created a record of most number of wins in a single season by taking home 7 trophies, Succession and Watchman both won 4 trophies each. A big congratulation to all the winners. Here’s the full list of winners, take a look…
Drama Series: Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Succession
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Limited Series: Watchmen
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Unorthodox
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series: Watchmen
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Watchmen
Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Television Movie: Bad Education