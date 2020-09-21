Here’s how much Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nutritionist would cost you

Long hours of shooting, attending promotional events, and other professional commitments, we all know that film stars lead a hectic lifestyle. However, despite their always working mode, they ensure that their diet does not get affected and they remain in the best of shape. For this, they also hire professional consultants who guide them through the process.



As we all know, Kareena Kapoor Khan has one of the hottest bodies in B-town but many might not know that it was nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who’s helped her achieve her perfect figure. Rujuta and Kareena have known each other since Tashan days where she gained immense popularity for rocking the size zero figure. An annual subscription to Rujuta’s fitness program amounts to just over Rs. 12 lakh. In this, you get a customized meal plan for your body, and the nutritionist personally looking into your progress.