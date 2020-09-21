Here Are The Best Looks From The Night

Featuring Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter and more.
The 2020 Emmys may not have had a red carpet, but there was no lack of fashion throughout the night. The show’s “attendees” brought plenty of looks, whether getting dressed up or just chilling in some cozy attire. Below, take a look at the best looks of the evening — and see every look from the Emmys here.
Regina King in Schiaparelli
Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier…
Complete with a matching mask.
Yara Shahidi in custom Prada
Kerry Washington in Dolce & Gabbana
Billy Porter in Ashi Studio
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Louis Vuitton
Yvonne Orji in AZZI & OSTA
Paul Mescal in Louis Vuitton
Laura Linney in Christian Siriano
Jennifer Aniston
And, last but definitely not least, this whole vibe from Octavia Spencer.
Let us know which looks are your favorites in the comments below.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!