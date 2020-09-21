Home Entertainment Here Are The Best Looks From The Night

Bradley Lamb
Updated 3 minutes ago. Posted 4 minutes ago

Featuring Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter and more.

The 2020 Emmys may not have had a red carpet, but there was no lack of fashion throughout the night. The show’s “attendees” brought plenty of looks, whether getting dressed up or just chilling in some cozy attire. Below, take a look at the best looks of the evening — and see every look from the Emmys here.

Regina King in Schiaparelli

Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier…

Complete with a matching mask.

Yara Shahidi in custom Prada

Kerry Washington in Dolce & Gabbana

Billy Porter in Ashi Studio

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Louis Vuitton

Yvonne Orji in AZZI & OSTA

Paul Mescal in Louis Vuitton

Laura Linney in Christian Siriano

Jennifer Aniston


Instagram / @jenniferaniston

And, last but definitely not least, this whole vibe from Octavia Spencer.

Let us know which looks are your favorites in the comments below.

