Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces September 2020 Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06070 per Class A unit and US$0.05724 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before October 14, 2020 to unitholders of record on September 30, 2020.

