HBO’s ‘Succession’ wins best drama series at TV’s Emmy awards By

© . FILE PHOTO: 25th Critics Choice Awards – Photo Room– Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 12, 2020 – The cast of “Succession” poses backstage with their Best Drama Series award
LOS ANGELES () – “Succession,” a drama about a dysfunctional family that runs a media empire, won best drama series at the Emmy Awards on Sunday.
The series runs on AT,amp;T Inc’s HBO network.
