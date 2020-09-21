Gregg Leakes Posts Message Of Support To NeNe Leakes Following ‘RHOA’ Exit

Gregg Leakes, the husband of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, took to Instagram to post a loving message of support to his wife.

“HAVE YOU SEEN THIS WOMAN. Then if you have, you have seen one of the Strongest Black Women on this planet,” his post begins. “Trust me I know.. I have seen her go thru what most couldn’t. I have see her take blows that would knock most off their feet, I have see her deal with soooo much pressure and keep it moving.”

He added, “I have see her laugh and I have seen her cry. This Woman is Amazing in many ways. I can say ALL of this and more, cause I’m her husband and Very Proud to be so. Babe, Stand in YOUR Truth and YOUR Beliefs, God got YOU… Love and Happiness hunni… Yasssssssss…..”

NeNe announced last week that she would not be returning to the show for season 13.