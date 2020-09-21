Gregg Leakes Posts Message Of Support To NeNe Leakes Following ‘RHOA’ Exit

Gregg Leakes, the husband of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, took to Instagram to post a loving message of support to his wife.

“HAVE YOU SEEN THIS WOMAN. Then if you have, you have seen one of the Strongest Black Women on this planet,” his post begins. “Trust me I know.. I have seen her go thru what most couldn’t. I have see her take blows that would knock most off their feet, I have see her deal with soooo much pressure and keep it moving.”

