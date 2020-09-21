Graham Annesley hits back at Ricky Stuart over Jack Wighton sin binning

NRL football boss Graham Annesley has hit back at Canberra coach Ricky Stuart, after the Raiders mentor lashed out at the refereeing in his side’s win over the Warriors yesterday.

Canberra had Jack Wighton sent to the sin bin in the 28th minute after he was ruled offside by referee Chris Sutton, one of a host of first half penalties that went against the Raiders.

Stuart vented his frustration, both during and immediately after the match, claiming there was no way Wighton was offside, and suggesting it was a matter for Annesley to decide whether or not captain’s challenges should be available for offside calls.

“Graham Annesley is a really nice man,” Stuart said after the victory.

“He’s been in the game for a long time, but in regards to rugby league, Graham Annesley and myself – we are planets apart. Planets.”

At his weekly briefing, Annesley produced footage of the Wighton penalty, proving the Canberra five-eighth was indeed offside.

“There’ll be many decisions where people disagree with my judgement, but this is a very, very tight decision, there’s a split second in it,” he said.

“But he’s either onside or he’s off(side).

“The referee and the touch judges determined that he was offside, I come here every week and I put my hand up and I say we get decisions wrong.

“I’m not just going to hang the officials out to dry when we’ve got evidence to say that they were right.”

Annesley said it wasn’t incumbent on referees to warn a team that they were close to having a player sin binned for repeated infringements.

“It’s counter-productive,” Annesley explained.

“Players then have the opportunity to push the boundaries, knowing that they’re not in any danger of going to the sin bin until they get a warning.

“It’s not in the best interests of the game to give warnings.

“Players should know when they’ve pushed the referee to a point where it’s close to the referee taking stronger action.”

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart. (Getty)

In reference to the suggestion from Stuart that captain’s challenges should be allowed for offside calls, Annesley was clear in his opposition to such a move.

“If you allowed challenges on 10 metres, we’ll get into all sorts of drama about almost every play the ball,” he stated.

“I think in the area of the 10 metres, it’s far too difficult to have captain’s challenges.”

Annesley and Stuart have a prickly relationship, with the pair reportedly not speaking since last year’s grand final controversy, where referee Ben Cummins infamously signalled “six again” before changing his mind.

“I’ve got nothing to say publicly about Ricky’s views,” Annesley said.

“Ricky and I will talk, and we’ll sort that out.

“All I’m interested in is facts, and this was a controversial decision that resulted in a player going to the sin bin.”