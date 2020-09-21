Golf News, Bryson DeChambeau’s US Open victory divides golf

Bryson DeChambeau’s unique approach to his golfing game has turned heads since the circuit resumed, but like it or not, the 27-year-old’s US Open victory has proved it’s here to stay.

Monday’s US Open title saw DeChambeau reap the rewards of a six-month transformation that saw the American pack on 40 pounds of muscle in the pursuit of a power-focused game.

During the height of lockdown, while most of us sought comfort in movies, Netflix and video games, DeChambeau found purpose in the gym.

When golf resumed in early June, DeChambeau emerged with an additional 40 pounds of muscle and hit the ground running with his new powerful physique.

Bryson DeChambeau claims US Open (Getty)

Three months later, he his hands on his first major.

Throwing convention out the window, DeChambeau was not the least bit concerned by the narrow fairways or the ankle-deep rough that shape Winged Foot into historically the toughest of all US Opens.

With his extra muscle mass, he wanted to pound it into submission with huge drives, even if his errant shots were buried in deep grass.

Monday’s victory, finishing at six-under, was as much about validating his out-of-the-box approach.

DeChambeau wins US Open

The win, however, has left his peers with mixed feelings over the new world order.

“I don’t really know what to say because that’s just the complete opposite of what you think a US Open champion does,” said four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

“He has found a way to do it. Whether that’s good or bad for the game, I don’t know, but it’s just not the way I saw this tournament being played. It’s kind of hard to really wrap my head around it…he’s taken advantage of where the game is at the minute”

Two-time major winner Zach Johnson was equally perplexed.

“If he’s not hitting fairways, the short game has been very good and this place is not easy around the greens,” Johnson said.

“Is it the proper way? I don’t know, but it’s a way to play. And it’s not wrong at all. It’s just very different but also very effective.”

–with AP