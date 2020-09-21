Gold Coast Suns issue apology for leaked video involving senior coach Stuart Dew

The Gold Coast Suns have issued an apology after the public release of a video from 2018 involving senior coach Stuart Dew.

The leaked footage showed Dew urinating against a pub wall after having drinks with club officials at the Miami Tavern Shark Bar.

Gold Coast was made aware of the video and have since cautioned the employees involved in the filming as well as Dew himself.

“We apologise for our actions for which there is no excuse and we take full responsibility for our behaviour,” Dew said in a Suns statement on Monday night.

Stuart Dew has issued an apology in the statement released by the Gold Coast Suns on Monday night (Getty)

“The behaviour that took place and the filming and distribution of the footage was not appropriate and we have taken responsibility for what has happened,” Suns General Manager of Football Jon Haines said in the statement.

For their role in the video, both Dew and Haines will personally donate $5000 each to the programs that AFL Cape York house supports including providing educational, employment and training opportunities for young Indigenous men from some of far north Queensland’s most remote communities.

Dew signed a two-year contract with the Suns in July and led the side to a 14th placed finish.