Giants Zac Williams to test free agency and depart Giants

GWS star Zac Williams has informed the Giants today of his desire to leave the club and explore his options as a free agent.

Williams who came through the Giants’ academy pathway played a total off 113 games for the club since debuting back in 2013.

The 26-year old defender told the club he wished to move to Victoria and be closer to his sister.

GWS General Manager of Football Jason McCartney confirmed the news and said Williams’ decision was disappointing given his history with the club from an early age.

“It’s disappointing to receive this news as Zac has come a long way since coming through the Giants Academy pathway,” McCartney said.

“We understand that free agency is part of the current football landscape and that the players have the right to go down this path.”

Williams will join fellow GWS defender Aidan Corr, who also announced his intentions to leave with the club earlier this month with North Melbourne his likely destination.