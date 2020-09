Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joined some pretty elite company recently after being named NBA MVP for the second consecutive season. On top of that, he also was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. As you can imagine, Antetokounmpo memorabilia has skyrocketed in price, and one person bought his rookie card for an astronomical amount.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the Antetokounmpo Logoman card sold for a record $1.812 million.