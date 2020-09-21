Peter Clarke / eeNews Europe:
French startup Antaios raises $11M for developing SOT-MRAM that can potentially replace embedded non-volatile memory and SRAM cache in microprocessors and SoCs — Antaios SA (Grenoble, France), a 2017 startup working on spin-orbit-torque (SOT) MRAM has secured US$11 million in funding.
French startup Antaios raises $11M for developing SOT-MRAM that can potentially replace embedded non-volatile memory and SRAM cache in microprocessors and SoCs (Peter Clarke/eeNews Europe)
Peter Clarke / eeNews Europe: