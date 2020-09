Firefighters are battling a fire at a tip in Melbourne's northwest.

Emergency crews were called to the Bulla tip quarry on Sunbury Road, Bulla just after 6am.

Residents around Bulla, Diggers Rest, Greenvale, Keilor North, Melbourne Airport, Oaklands Junction, Sunbury and Wildwood are being warned that smoke will be heavy in the area as the fire is contained.

There is no immediate threat to the community, but people are advised to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.