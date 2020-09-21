Fans Demand for Bobby Shmurda’s Prison Release After He Was Denied Parole

Instagram

The ‘Hot N***a’ hitmaker, who was arrested in 2014 on gang conspiracy and gun and drug charges, will now serve his maximum sever-year prison sentence until December 2021.

Despite all the hope and expectation Bobby Shmurda‘s family has prior to his parole hearing, the reality is not as kind. The rapper has been denied parole and will now serve his maximum seven-year prison sentence until December 2021, a spokesperson from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed on Monday, September 21.

Reports suggested that Bobby’s behavior while in prison might have been the factors why his parole was denied. According to a source, the “Hot N***a” rapper racked up more than ten violations for drug possession, fighting, having a weapon, and other offenses. As people might have realized, good behavior is heavily considered by the parole board.

Still, many people were outraged after learning of the news as “Free Bobby” started trending on social media. Some people even urged Kim Kardashian, who has been helping a number of black people get out of jail, to help out Bobby. Meanwhile, an individual said, “This ain’t sitting right with me, free him.” There was also someone who commented, “They letting these white people off too good + letting them choose they jails but won’t FREE BOBBY. Free him man.”

Bobby and his fellow GS9 affiliates were arrested in December 2014 and charged with conspiracy to murder, possession of weapons and reckless endangerment. In the following year, he was caught trying to smuggle a “sharp metal object” into Rikers Island while in custody awaiting trial. He ultimately pleaded guilty to fourth degree of conspiracy and second degree criminal weapon possession, being sentenced to seven years in prison.

Not being granted bail, Bobby has been serving time behind the bars ever since his initial arrest in 2014.

Earlier this year, his mother Leslie Pollard expressed hope that her son would be released this year after his parole hearing was delayed for a month. “The parole hearing is scheduled for August 18th. We [are] very confident that things will go well and as always we know God will see us through–he always does,” she said at the time.