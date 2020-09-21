Essendon’s Joe Daniher urged to announce future immediately

Essendon legend Tim Watson has urged Bombers star Joe Daniher to announce his future immediately.

Daniher, who’s now a restricted free agent, last year requested a trade to the Sydney Swans but was unable to get out of the club after the Bombers refused to budge on trade packages between the two parties.

Now that Essendon’s season is over after not making the finals, the 26-year-old’s future remains clouded with Daniher yet to provide any update on what his plans will be.

The 200cm forward who had been hampered with injuries over the past two years finally found his way back on the park at the back end of the season, going to on play four games and booting a total of three goals.

Joe Daniher Essendon Bombers (Getty)

With hopes his injury woes could finally be behind him, the spotlight is well and truly back on as to where Daniher plays footy in 2021.

Discussing the Essendon forward’s future, Watson said an announcement on his future should have come “yesterday.”

“There’s been discussion about this for over 12 months now,” Watson told SEN Breakfast.

“I think that Joe should know what he wants to do and where he wants to go and we’d be fools to think that if it is Sydney that there haven’t been discussions along the way to accommodate what Joe wants to do.

“Obviously the season only finished for Essendon on Saturday, but I would think he owes it to the football club to tell them as soon as he possibly can what his decision is.”

Watson said despite believing that Daniher will once again request a trade, the Essendon forward owes it to the club to remain loyal for sticking by him during his injury battles.

“I think he’s going to go,” he said.

“I think he knows that he is going to go and he should tell the football club if that is the case. I’d be really disappointed if he goes on a number of levels.

“One, he’s the most talented forward the club has, even in the last quarter on the weekend moving into the ruck he found the ball and was a valuable player.

“And two, and this is an old fashioned view, but when you do play for a football club and you do get paid a lot of money, but you then can’t perform because of injury, in my mind you still owe your football club in some way.

“The club supported him super well during that period of time. They searched all over the world for the right medical advice to be able to rectify his situation. Loyalty for me, it is still important.”