Emmys 2020: Zendaya Is the Youngest Actress to Win Lead Actress in Drama Series

Instagram

At the award-giving event, the 24-year-old star is named as the winner of the coveted prize for her stunning portrayal of Rue Bennett on ‘Euphoria’, marking her first ever Emmy.

–

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards continued to give out the awards for the winners on Sunday, September 20. That night saw RuPaul being surprised as his show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was honored with the award for Outstanding Competition Program.

Meanwhile, this year’s Governors Award went to Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation. “The award recognizes Perry’s unparalleled contributions to shaping television and his sustained commitment to humanitarian efforts. Congratulations!” the Television Academy wrote on its official Twitter account.

Joining the list of honorees at the biggest night in TV industry were Jeremy Strong and Zendaya Coleman. Strong collected the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his stunning portrayal of Kendall Roy on HBO’s “Succession“. As for Coleman, she won her first Emmy as she was named as best actress in a drama series for her role as Rue Bennett on fan-favorite HBO drama “Euphoria“. That made the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star the youngest actress to ever win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Also among the award recepients was Andrij Parekh, who took home the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for “Succession”. Additionally, the drama won Outstanding Drama Series.

Also snagging his first Emmy that night was Belly Crudup, who won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his appearance on “The Morning Show“. “Ozark” star Julia Garner earned Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the second consecutive year.

Full winner list of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: