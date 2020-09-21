Emmys 2020: Zendaya Is the Youngest Actress to Win Lead Actress in Drama Series

At the award-giving event, the 24-year-old star is named as the winner of the coveted prize for her stunning portrayal of Rue Bennett on ‘Euphoria’, marking her first ever Emmy.
–
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards continued to give out the awards for the winners on Sunday, September 20. That night saw RuPaul being surprised as his show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was honored with the award for Outstanding Competition Program.
Meanwhile, this year’s Governors Award went to Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation. “The award recognizes Perry’s unparalleled contributions to shaping television and his sustained commitment to humanitarian efforts. Congratulations!” the Television Academy wrote on its official Twitter account.
Joining the list of honorees at the biggest night in TV industry were Jeremy Strong and Zendaya Coleman. Strong collected the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his stunning portrayal of Kendall Roy on HBO’s “Succession“. As for Coleman, she won her first Emmy as she was named as best actress in a drama series for her role as Rue Bennett on fan-favorite HBO drama “Euphoria“. That made the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star the youngest actress to ever win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
Also among the award recepients was Andrij Parekh, who took home the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for “Succession”. Additionally, the drama won Outstanding Drama Series.
Also snagging his first Emmy that night was Belly Crudup, who won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his appearance on “The Morning Show“. “Ozark” star Julia Garner earned Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the second consecutive year.
Full winner list of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Andrew Cividino/Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Outstanding Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek”
- Outstanding Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, “Watchmen”
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
- Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie: Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen”
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie: Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”
- Outstanding Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen”
- Outstanding Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya Coleman, “Euphoria”
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Andrij Parekh, “Succession”
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Outstanding Drama Series: “Succession”
- Governors Award: Tyler Perry