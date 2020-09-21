Drake Appears to Applaud Boosie Badazz for Slamming Kanye West

WENN/Instagram

Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil Boosie) seemingly has had enough with Kanye West and his antics. Following Kanye’s Twitter tirade in which he mentioned Drake, the Baton Rouge rapper called him out and accused him of being jealous of the Canadian rapper.

Kanye recently made use of his social media account to rant about wanting to acquire control of his master recordings. He also talked about bizarre economic structure of the music industry and brought up the “In My Feelings” hitmaker in his tweets. “WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS,” so Kanye tweeted on Saturday, September 19. “JUST KIDDING … I LOVE DRAKE TOO … ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE.”

Although the husband of Kim Kardashian shared that he was “just kidding,” it didn’t stop Boosie for coming at Kanye in Drake’s defense. “@kanyewest WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA,” Boosie tweeted. “IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT. U RICH RICH N***A. SMH.”

While Drake has yet to respond to Kanye name-dropping his name, he seemed to approve Boosie’s reaction to Kanye’s online rants. He expressed his feelings about the whole thing by liking an Instagram post by DJ Akademiks featuring a screenshot of Boosie’s tweet to Kanye.

This is not the first time for Kanye to tweet about Drake in his Twitter tirade. On Monday, September 14, The hip-hop star called out not only Drake, but also J. Cole, demanding a public apology from the two rappers. He first started his rant by vowing not to release any new music until his contract with Sony and Universal is “done,” before calling out both Drake and Cole. “I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us,” so he said on the micro-blogging site.

Kanye also involved Jay-Z in his online rant, saying that he wanted to meet his longtime friend. “I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter,” he said in a separate tweet. “I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”