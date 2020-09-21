Downward spiral continues in U.S. shale as 190 companies teeter on brink of bankruptcy

Article content continued

The oil industry is no stranger to downturns. This time, however, debtholders’ losses could be serious. Rating agency Moody’s reckons investors’ recoveries on defaulted debt will be somewhere between the levels of 2015 (21 per cent) and 2016 (50 per cent). That is much lower than the historic average of 58 per cent since 1987.

“Lack of capital is problematic. Lack of investor interest is problematic. And an excess amount of distressed assets is problematic,” said Moody’s analyst Amol Joshi. “That’s why we expect more below-normal recoveries in this cycle.”

Moreover, as companies come through the other side of bankruptcies, they will be emerging into a different world. Much has changed — and they are going to have a tougher time accessing capital.

“Investors aren’t willing to take the same risks as before because the outlook has changed,” said Andrew Gillick, a managing director at RS Energy Group. Five years ago, the market was expecting higher oil prices and strong mergers and acquisitions activity, while environmental, social and governance considerations were a “European focus”, he said.

“Today that’s changed,” Gillick added. “Prices are lower, M,amp;A is dead and ESG is here.”

Many investors — burnt by defaults in the previous downturn — are fed up with the sector. From credit investors and banks to equity investors, there is a reluctance to throw good money after bad.

That, said Gillick, is “stopping the follow-on investment to bring these guys away from bankruptcy, or to bring them out of bankruptcy in a reasonable way.”