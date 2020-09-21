Disinformation campaigns require significant human effort but will soon be far easier and cheaper to undertake with AI tech like GPT-3 (Ren,amp;eacute;e DiResta/The Atlantic)

Ren,eacute;e DiResta / The Atlantic:
Disinformation campaigns require significant human effort but will soon be far easier and cheaper to undertake with AI tech like GPT-3 — Disinformation campaigns used to require a lot of human effort, but artificial intelligence will take them to a whole new level.
