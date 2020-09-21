Diplo Posted A Thirsty Pic To Remind You To Register To Vote

Not voting is a total bummer.
Well, today’s cheeky post had an important caption: “Don’t forget to register to vote.”
Now, I’m sure that when presented with this lovely nude man, you have but one thought on your mind — when do I need to register by?
For one, you can use Vote.org to look up the deadlines for voter registration in your state.
Just keep in mind that magic date: Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. It’ll come quick!
Plus, did you know that it takes an average of two minutes or less to register to vote?
