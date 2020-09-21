Details about Shah Rukh Khan’s private helipad



Shah Rukh Khan has been in the business of movies for three decades now. He has remained relevant all these years and has given the audience several memorable movies, characters, dialogues and songs. The actor is loved by millions of people across the globe. SRK owns a luxurious home in Mumbai called Mannat, but apart from that, his holiday home in Alibaug which he usually uses for partying and for quick getaways with his family is also drool-worthy. The holiday home spreads across 19,960 square meters and has a private helipad.



The actor, as well as his friends, are seen landing there quite often. The white interiors, wooden furniture and open decks add to the feel of the holiday home and give off the sheen of ultimate luxury.