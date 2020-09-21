Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.07% By .com

© . Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.07%



.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 1.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:), which fell 0.01% or 0.1 points to trade at 434.9 at the close. Meanwhile, Genmab (CSE:) fell 0.16% or 4.0 points to end at 2428.0 and Oersted A/S (CSE:) was down 0.21% or 1.80 points to 854.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which fell 4.24% or 406 points to trade at 9160 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 3.99% or 3.62 points to end at 87.14 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was down 3.64% or 17.9 points to 474.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 110 to 33 and 16 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 5.15% or 2.13 to $39.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 4.43% or 1.91 to hit $41.24 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 2.84% or 55.70 to trade at $1906.40 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.92% to 6.3404, while EUR/DKK fell 0.02% to 7.4403.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.89% at 93.782.