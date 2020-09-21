David Warner run out in IPL, while Mitch Marsh suffers ankle injury

Australian opening batsman David Warner has fallen victim to perhaps the unluckiest dismissal in cricket, run-out at the non-strikers end by a deflection off the bowler’s hand in the IPL.

In Warner’s case it was even more unfortunate, with the bowler, Umesh Yadav, dropping the return catch off Jonny Bairstow, only for the ball to hit the stumps. Warner, who was backing up, had no chance to regain his ground.

The Australian had no choice but to depart for just six, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain could only look on as his team squandered a golden opportunity for victory.

Chasing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s total of 5-163, Sunrisers appeared to be cruising at 2-121 after 15 overs, needed 43 runs from 30 balls, with Bairstow well set on 61.

What followed was a calamitous collapse, with Sunrisers losing eight wickets for 32 runs, to be bowled out for 153 and losing by 10 runs.

The collapse included a first ball duck for Mitchell Marsh, who is now in doubt for the rest of the tournament after injuring his ankle while bowling.

Marsh clutched his right ankle after bowling his second ball, and couldn’t complete the over before hobbling off the field, looking visibly upset.

“Doesn’t look great,” Warner said after the match. “A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight.

“He’s got to get an X-ray, hopefully it’s not too bad. It doesn’t look great. Obviously, what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can’t put any weight on it. Fingers crossed.”

While the schedule for the Australian summer is still to be finalised, it’s likely the Australian one-day team, of which Marsh is a member, will be in action in late November-early December, potentially putting the all-rounder’s participation in doubt.