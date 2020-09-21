Dane Cook On How He Pulled Off Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s Reunion

Despite how effortless things appeared onscreen, Dane admitted “it fell apart a lot.”

In fact, the comedian shared that the virtual reunion was originally scheduled in the spring. But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement, things were halted.

“The dilemma was we wanted to do this back like in April, and I think it fell apart completely at least five times,” Dane revealed. “There were life things happening in the world, and the protests started, and that put the pause on it. And then it just stopped.”

He confessed that after time had passed, he wasn’t entirely sure it would “come to fruition.” However, Dane explained it was Sean Penn, who had his major career breakthrough in the 1982 film, that “reached out” to make sure it was a go.

“Let’s not give up on this,” Dane recalled Sean telling him.