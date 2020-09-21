Cyberpunk 2077 latest info: Gameplay, trailers, release date, and everything you need to know

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming RPG from CD Projekt RED, the makers of critically acclaimed The Witcher series. The developer has been working on this new game for half a decade, and we now have a better understanding as to what players will be able to do. Based on the pen-and-paper tabletop of the same name, this is expected to be one of the best games released for 2020. After a few delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to be released in November. Here’s all we know about the game so far.

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 comes with not only the game and all the goodies the Standard Edition has, but also some cool physical media too.

Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 bags you the game itself and some additional bonus digital goodies. This is the copy for anyone who simply wants to play the game.

What is Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG developed by CD Projekt RED and set in the futuristic metropolis of Night City, Northern California. The year is 2077, and the game itself will be based on the pen-and-paper tabletop Cyberpunk, created by Mike Pondsmith. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines The world of Cyberpunk will be familiar to anyone aware of the Blade Runner series of films. Think about cybernetic implants, advanced computer systems, and technology — mostly a bunch of future stuff way beyond our current understandings. You’ll easily lose yourself in Night City. Night City will feel alive with new busy crowd technologies the developer has built, but it’s not all glamorous as the postcards would have you believe. Nothing is procedural, and the world will be massive, with plenty of vertical areas to explore, namely buildings. There are going to be areas that will require wit and some diplomacy if you don’t want to engage foes in combat. Corporations essentially took over and were in open warfare, while gangs who believe in implants are fighting over territory. The government has collapsed, and it’s every man, woman, and child out for themselves. It very much is a warzone, split up into different sectors. Your journey starts in the aftermath of the Fourth Corporate War. And it’s going to be one ride to enjoy as a leaked Brazillian rating of the game listed quite the set of references. You surprised? 😏 We don’t fuck around. https://t.co/JVh851BaOI — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) April 25, 2020 Safe to say, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to contain plenty of realistic experiences. CD Projekt RED won’t simply be releasing the game and calling it a day, either. In a previous earnings call, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński spoke about how the plan is in place to roll out as much DLC as was released for The Witcher 3. What you’ll do in Cyberpunk 2077

In Cyberpunk 2077, you will control the character called V, who can be a male or female and customized as the player sees fit. You’ll be able to name V with a forename and surname to immerse oneself into the dystopian world — think of it as a blank canvas. Numerous options for hair, tattoos, and more will be available. Your task is to carve out a piece of the pie for yourself, starting out as a mercenary, working your way up the criminal career ladder. While you will have stats like strength and other familiar traits, there is no strict class system to lock yourself into. You’ll be able to become a renowned high-tech ninja assassin or terrifying heavy gun wielder.

Many classes have been brought across from the tabletop version of Cyberpunk. However, the player will only be able to develop V to take advantage of skills from Netrunner, Techie, and Solo. Depending on how you will approach quests, combat, dialogue, and the world of Cyberpunk, in general, will dictate which path you go down. CD Projekt RED is best known for creating immersive worlds, full of interesting characters, unique storylines (with plenty of optional content to digest), and excellent experiences. This game will likely be indifferent. The team has taken its time with Cyberpunk 2077, and that can only mean we’re in for a treat with a take on the Cyberpunk universe. There will be vehicles that can be driven, weapons that can be used to exterminate foes, and people to woo into romantic relationships. Oh, and Keanu Reeves is making an appearance in-game too, which is pretty awesome by itself. He plays Johnny Silverhand, a rocker who has somehow discovered the secret to digital immortality. Cyberpunk 2077 Tabletop-adapted gameplay

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be a first-person RPG at heart but will focus on shooter mechanics also. It’s a strange mashup for CD Projekt RED. Cyberware will offer the player (and other characters) the ability to employ augmented abilities to perform some crazy moves like sending projectiles around corners. Your story begins differently depending on your chosen lifepath. There’s three lifepaths to choose from: Street Kid, Nomad or Corpo. The opening section will be quite unique based on your origin. While all three paths do converge after this lengthy prologue, there will forever be advantages and disadvantages to each approach. All three lifepaths will also run into different gangs that control chunks of the expansive city. As touched on in our hands-on with Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED is attempting to interconnect everything within the game. Should you wish to customize your UI, which is powered by an OS, you’ll need to purchase an upgrade. An advert display you come across on your travels may allow you to download a questline. You can drive vehicles in the world of Cyberpunk. The developer has attempted to reward exploration in The Witcher 3, and it seems the same will be seen in Cyberpunk 2077. You’re also going to be able to drive in Night City, a refreshing change from having to take Roach along with you everywhere. Because of the setting, gunplay will play a part in Cyberpunk 2077, instead of swordplay. And abilities are going to kick some serious ass. But again, how you choose to develop V is entirely down to personal preference and how you enjoy playing the RPG. All guns fall into one of three categories: Smart Weapons, Tech Weapons and Power Weapons. Smart Weapons can lock on and hit targets in motion, Tech Weapons have penetrating electromagnetic power to go through cover and Power Weapons can ricochet shots at different angles.

And that’s a large part of Cyberpunk. You’ll be able to tackle missions, areas, situations, edit footage from people’s memories, and enemies how you’d prefer. Sneak around the back and enter quietly or roll in guns blazing. From what we understand, you will even be able to do non-lethal runs. And if you plan opn playing on PC too, CD Projekt Red has shared the minimum and recommended PC requirements for the game. Will there be multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077? Multiplayer features are said to be in testing for the game as a separate component (think GTA V and GTA Online), though we do not know what they will be. CD Projekt RED continues to bang the drum that Cyberpunk 2077 is a single-player game first and foremost. Multiplayer is definitely coming, however, though it was delayed alongside the main game. The developer aims to roll out the aforementioned DLC to keep players entertained with the main game before releasing the multiplayer component. This is alongside a free upgrade for console owners for next-gen systems. When will Cyberpunk 2077 be released?

CD Projekt RED used E3 2019 to announce the release date for Cyberpunk 2077. Unlike all the memes generated by the incredibly impatient gaming community, this dystopian dream will hit stores on November 19, 2020, after announcing a delay to the original April 16 release date. Preorders are already live for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Two editions of Cyberpunk 2077 are available and the game will be backwards compatible on consoles, meaning the copy you buy on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will work with PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, once they launch. A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

