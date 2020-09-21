Coronavirus Australia live updates September 22: Victoria’s hopes raised for early lockdown exit as cases fall; NSW and South Australia to discuss reopening border; Hotel Quarantine inquiry continues

By Freya Noble and Chanel Zagon< class="text--">18:10

The decision to open South Australia’s border with NSW is due to be discussed today, with Premier Steven Marshall concerned about reopening too soon.

“We are keen to open our borders as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said.

“But as I’ve said from day one, we’re not going to be rushing this.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian continues to call for borders within Australia to come down as cases drop.

“Apart from the Victorian situation, which I am pleased to say is looking better and better every day, the rest of Australia has no reason to have any borders between us,” Ms Berejiklian said.

She added that with the number of unknown cases of transmission dropping and states learning to keep the virus under control that states should reopen their borders.

Meanwhile Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said there had been no further discussions between the South Australia and NSW governments on reopening the state borders to all of Victoria.

“We have been very pleased both with New South Wales and South Australia to have a bubble that has grown,” he said.

“I’m certainly pleased that at the opening up to getting to step three for regional Victoria has not seen New South Wales or South Australia change any of those rules.