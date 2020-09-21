City Girls’ Yung Miami Hits Back at Haters Criticizing Her Rap Skills

Instagram

City Girls‘ Yung Miami has responded to years-long criticism over her rap skills. Taking to her Twitter account, Yung Miami addressed the matter in a series of tweets and explained why she won’t quit music despite fans’ ridicule.

“Y’all say I can’t rap God said ‘I can’ that’s why I’m doing it he put me here,” so she wrote on the blue bird app on Saturday, September 19. “Why would I quit and this is how I feed my family? I got two kids that’s depending on me!” she wrote.

Further hitting back at her haters, she went on to say, “Y’all don’t like my verses fine DON’T listen to them idgaf cause when we have concerts it be a bunch of mf in there screaming my s**t!”

“On or off a beat b***h imma rap and you gone get these verses period!” she continued. Meanwhile, another tweet read, “When city on lock came out I was trending y’all said I was rapping rapping I improved I was eating s**t now y’all back saying I can’t rap y’all BEEN saying this since day 1.”

Prior to this, Yung Miami faced backlash over her verse in Chloe x Halle‘s “Do It”, which also features her City Girls‘ teammate JT, Doja Cat and Mulatto. Some of them blast Yung Miami for her alleged lackluster verse on the song which was released on Friday, September 4. “I pull up foreign (Skrrt), with my friends/ AMG (Yep), on a Benz/ Ride or die (Ride or die), ’til the end (‘Til the end),” she raps in the track. “I be cute, how we look settin’ trends (Period)/ These my queens, these my girls (Girls)/ I don’t do pretend.”

Defending herself, Yung Miami wrote on Twitter, “My verse was for the kids & tik tok period.” She continued in a separate tweet, “That’s wrong y’all said I ruined the song omg,” saying that “maybe it gotta grow on yall idk.”