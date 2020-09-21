Christina Anstead Still Has Wedding Ring on in First Photos Since Split From Husband Ant

Instagram

The ‘Flip or Flop’ star is spotted out for the first time while picking up green juice and grabbing lunch, three days after she announced ‘the difficult decision to separate’ from her husband.

Christina Anstead (previously Christina El Moussa) is apparently not rushing into calling for a divorce despite her split from husband Ant Anstead. The reality TV personality is seen still wearing her wedding ring in first pictures since announcing “the difficult decision to separate” from the British TV presenter.

The “Flip or Flop” star was spotted in public for the first time since announcing her split from her husband on Monday, September 21. The 37-year-old stepped out in Orange County, California to grab a takeout lunch, pick up a green juice and run errands around town.

Christina looked chic during the solo outing, wearing a black long-sleeve top over dark jeans, teamed with black ankle boots. She carried a black shoulder bag and wore oversized sunglasses while accessorizing with some bracelets and a large crystal pendant on a long chain around her neck.

Christina revealed the shocking news of her separation from her husband Ant on September 18, less than two years after they got married. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she said in a statement posted on Instagram. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Christina and Ant, who currently co-hosts British series “Wheeler Dealers”, began dating in November 2017. They tied the knot in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California in December 2018. On September 6, 2019, they welcomed their first child together, Hudson London Anstead.

Christina was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, a 9-year-old daughter named Taylor and a 5-year-old son named Brayden. The two continue co-hosting their HGTV reality series “Flip or Flop” following their split in 2016 and their divorce in 2018.

Of Tarek’s reaction to Christina’s crumbling marriage, a source recently told Us Weekly, “Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a hard time. But [he] did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”