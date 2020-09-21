Chrissy Teigen Was Jokingly Trolled By Jesse Tyler Ferguson

“I can see the whole world from up here on my perch!”
In the run up to bb no. 3, Chrissy has been super candid about her pregnancy — including being placed on bed rest due to problems with the placenta. However, because the internet is the internet, people will always have OPINIONS.
Well, Chrissy just shared an adorable picture of her daughter Luna washing her hair with the caption, “Every day she makes me a warm (not hot, chill!) bath and refuses to let me wash my own hair 😩 Girls, man. @johnlegend how did we get so lucky with Lulu?”
However, one person to notice that Chrissy preemptively specified the temperature of the water to try and thwart off trolls was none other than Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Jesse, who is a new dad himself, left a comment that might make you say hold up — until you read the whole thing:
Well played, sir. Well played.
