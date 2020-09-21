China air force video appears to show simulated attack on island resembling Guam

The Pacific island of Guam is home to key US military facilities and would prove vital in any regional conflict.

Titled ‘The god of war H-6K goes on the attack’, the video showed H-6 bombers, which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, taking off from a desert base.

Halfway through, a Chinese pilot hits a button and releases a missile at an unnamed coastal runway.

Shots from the footage appear to have been lifted from Hollywood action movies. Explosive missile scenes resemble those seen in Transformers and The Hurt Locker.

“We are the defenders of the motherland’s aerial security; we have the confidence and ability to always defend the security of the motherland’s skies,” the Chinese air force wrote in a brief description for the video.