Check Out These Sports Couples Who Leave Us Cheering For More

“If our kid doesn’t want to play soccer and he or she wants to do something else, we’re fine with that,” Orlando Pride forward Leroux declared in a 2015 editions of MLS Insider. “I mean, they will play soccer.” Considering Mom and Dad’s story—each born outside of the U.S., coming to America in the hopes of scoring for the national team—it would be pretty shocking if son Cassius, 4, and 14-month-old daughter Roux didn’t eventually find their way onto the pitch. ”I think it’s the coolest thing. The fact is that both of us weren’t born here: We followed the American Dream,” the Canada native, who’s earned a gold medal and World Cup with the U.S. women’s team, told Sports Illustrated.

Along the way, they found another one, meeting at a Seattle match and marrying in secret less than a year later in January 2015. “It all sort of happened pretty quickly,” British bred Dwyer, a forward for Orlando City,” admitted. Now one of the sport’s top power couples, “I can’t write a better story,” Leroux wrote in a social media post, honoring her guy’s appointment to the national team, “but I know this is just the beginning.”