Charlamagne Tha God Weighs In On Kanye West’s Label Battle

Bradley Lamb
Charlamagne Tha God has addressed Kanye West’s ongoing label battle on his Brilliant Idiots podcast — and he thinks that Ye is doing it for himself.

Charlamagne says that Ye’s campaign is merely because he “simply wasn’t getting what he wants.” 

Charlamagne added: “If they buckle to Kanye, then they gonna have to buckle to a lot of other people under the UMG umbrella. Because, don’t act like a guy like Drake or Cash Money, don’t act like they have the money to buy back their masters at some point,” Charlamagne said. 

