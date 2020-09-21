Charlamagne Tha God Weighs In On Kanye West’s Label Battle

Charlamagne Tha God has addressed Kanye West’s ongoing label battle on his Brilliant Idiots podcast — and he thinks that Ye is doing it for himself.

Charlamagne says that Ye’s campaign is merely because he “simply wasn’t getting what he wants.”

Charlamagne added: “If they buckle to Kanye, then they gonna have to buckle to a lot of other people under the UMG umbrella. Because, don’t act like a guy like Drake or Cash Money, don’t act like they have the money to buy back their masters at some point,” Charlamagne said.

“They’ll probably give two of [Ye’s] masters back. They’ll give him, like — they’ll probably give him the album that means most to him which I would think is his first album. And then an album that everybody says is his best album which probably would be [MBDTF]. They’ll probably give him those two. They’ll probably let him buy those two and he’ll be cool for a second. And then be quiet. And then you’ll all know this wasn’t about everybody. It was just about ‘Ye.”