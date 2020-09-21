Catherine O’Hara Reveals Which Wig Moira Would Have Worn to the Emmys

Schitt’s Creek had an excellent night at the awards show. They won in every single comedy category, which includes an acting award for each member of the Rose family—O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy—as well as Outstanding Comedy Series. During the post-win press call, the cast was also asked about the possibility of a follow-up movie after all this awards love. Creator Dan Levy seemed almost overwhelmed by the idea.

“Here’s the thing: some people have been asking that…”

Annie Murphy chimed in, “It’s mostly been me.”

“It’s been Annie,” Levy agreed. “This is the best way we could have ever ended the show, so if there is an idea that ever pops into my head, worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point, because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye. So fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads at some point soon.”

Apparently Murphy has pitched “five or six” ideas so far, but none are quite good enough.

“Nothing yet,” she joked. “No response yet.”