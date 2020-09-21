Cassie Randolph Speaks After Colton Underwood Restraining Order

Cassie Randolph needs more space, because she’s going through a phase…of the moon.

The Bachelor star broke her silence on Instagram with a cryptic caption, after filing for a restraining order against ex Colton Underwood earlier this month.

She posted a picture of herself, smiling and wearing a blush pink crewneck, as a bright white moon lit up the sky behind her. The 25-year-old wrote, “be like the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full.”

It sounds like Cassie isn’t feeling whole again after she split from Colton in May, after less than two years together. The pair met on season 23 of ABC’s The Bachelor, but he never put a ring on it.

A source told E! News at the time of the breakup that Cassie had tried to call it off a “few times” before.

Earlier this month, Cassie filed for a restraining order against her 28-year-old ex. A judge signed off on a temporary restraining order on Sept. 14, meaning he isn’t allowed within 100 yards of her and cannot reach out to her until Oct. 6, the date of the hearing.