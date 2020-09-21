Cardi B Teases ‘Cute Baby Stuff’ on Daughter Kulture’s Instagram Account

Instagram

Having fun with a new Instagram account might be a good distraction for Cardi amid her marital woes after she filed for divorce from Offset on September 15.

Cardi B‘s 2-year-old daughter Kulture is now officially an Instagram user. On Saturday, September 19, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker took to her own page to announce that she has started an Instagram account for the toddler.

The Bronx femcee shared a set of photos of Kulture posing in white shirt and baby pink cardigan. She paired it up with a flare skirt that looked adorable on her. Serving looks, she also held onto her mini Louis Vuitton monogram backpack. “Follow @Kulturekiari new IG…soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up,” so Cardi, who shares Kulture with estranged husband Offset, captioned the picture.

Only hours after the post, Kulture has reached more than 600K followers on the platform. Meanwhile, she’s only following her two parents, who will be managing the account on her behalf.

Having fun with a new Instagram account might be a good distraction for Cardi amid her marital woes after she filed for divorce from Offset on September 15. She initially was asking for legal custody and primary physical custody of Kulture. Her divorce petition also claimed that she wanted child support.

However, a source later reported the femcee intended to amend the docs as she allegedly wants a joint custody of Kulture with the Migos member. While they have no prenuptial agreement, Cardi reportedly will not seek spousal support from him as opposed to earlier report that said she wants Offset to be ordered to pay her legal expenses.