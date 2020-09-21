Cardi B Candidly Discusses Claims Offset “Got a Girl Pregnant”

This wasn’t the first time in recent days the Bronx native spoke out about her divorce. Over the weekend, Cardi candidly discussed her breakup and admitted that she has “not shed not one tear.”

And while she and Offset have had their ups and downs, she described why their split was different this time. “This time, I wasn’t crying,” she shared. “Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s–t that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating… I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f–king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls–t.”

As for why Cardi called it quits? Put simply, she said, “I just got tired of f–king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.”

“When you feel like it’s not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be…,” she went on, adding, “Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f–king grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”