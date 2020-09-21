Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff By .com

Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.083384 by 05:43 (09:43 GMT) on the .com Index on Monday, down 10.16% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 5.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $2.617640B, or 0.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.083384 to $0.090123 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12.16%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $678.201870M or 0.61% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0834 to $0.0979 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 93.82% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,775.9 on the .com Index, down 1.67% on the day.

was trading at $362.73 on the .com Index, a loss of 4.85%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $200.284650B or 58.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $41.072515B or 12.03% of the total cryptocurrency market value.