California Rapper Tay Way Killed in Drive-By Shooting After Revealing His Location

Instagram

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name was Lamonta Butcher, was gunned down while walking down 4th Street after posting a video of himself outside a liquor store in Richmond’s Iron Triangle neighborhood.

–

Another hip-hop star has become a victim of gun violence. California rapper Tay Way, whose real name was Lamonta Butcher, was shot and killed on Friday afternoon, September 18. He was only 29 years old.

According to Richmond police, Tay was gunned down shortly before noon Friday near the intersection of 4th Street and Macdonald Avenue in Richmond’s Iron Triangle neighborhood. He was walking down the street when the shooter or shooters opened fired from a moving car.

As the shots rang out, Tay darted back toward the store but he had been struck multiple times, according to family members. He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. Two other people were injured in the shooting and one of them was taken to a hospital by helicopter, but both of them are expected to survive.

The shooting took place just minutes after Tay posted a video of himself standing outside of a liquor store at 4th Street and MacDonald Avenue. The video did not show street signs, but the building has a distinct red and light yellow paint job that makes it easily identifiable.

In the video shared on Instagram Stories, Tay played an intro of the song “You Neva Know” by Pittsburg rapper Husalah. “Been so long we still out here bruh, you feel me? Same hood, same turf,” Husalah said in the clip as Tay panned the camera across the intersection.

Police are yet to make any arrests regarding Tay’s homicide, but are following “active leads” and are aware of the Instagram video, said a spokesman. Family and friends gathered at the scene and watched police process evidence hours after the incident.

“He was a good man,” said a childhood friend of Butcher’s who is only identified as Kiana. “Just because his music portrayed him different, he was [good], he watched the kids and everything, like, he was really so sweet.”

Tay was a prominent rapper in Richmond since 2010. Last July, he released an album titled “Rick City Host”.